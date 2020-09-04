People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to make sure they are registered to vote.

Lichfield District Council says more than 1,000 people are currently not registered to have their say at the ballot box at their home address.

The local authority is now sending out invitations to those residents reminding them of the steps they need to take.

Diane Tilley, electoral registration officer for Lichfield District, said:

“If we have sent you an invitation to register to vote, please take action if you have not already done so. The easiest way to register is online. “With the Staffordshire County Council and Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections taking place in May 2021, this is an important opportunity for our residents to make sure they can take part in the democratic process.” Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council

The council is also posting out 3,839 household canvass form reminders and is urging residents to respond by 2nd October, whether or not there have been any changes in the household.

This will be followed with a telephone canvass later in October to target any properties that have not responded to their reminder forms.

Melanie Davidson, from the Electoral Commission, said: