Action from Chasetown’s game with Hednesford Town. Picture: Louise Yates

A 400-strong crowd saw Chasetown FC fall to a narrow pre-season defeat against Hednesford Town.

The Scholars Ground enjoyed a full house under the current FA restrictions on crowd sizes for the game.

Hednesford had the first opportunity of the game with former Scholars man George Cater firing into the side netting.

Joey Butlin then saw a header just over the crossbar as the hosts threatened to take the lead.

Butlin then went even closer, robbing goalkeeper Santana of the ball but defender Ben Bailey headed over the bar.

Chasetown kept pushing for a breakthrough and a minute before half time Jack Langston drilled a shot inches wide of the post.

Without many clear cut goal scoring chances, the hosts were more than holding their own against their higher league opponents.

Left back Alex Curtis was pushed forward after a first half injury and forced a good save from Hednesford’s sub keeper midway through the second half.

But the Pitmen took the lead in the 70th minute with their first shot on target. Smith took on the defender and fired a shot beyond the previously redundant keeper Curtis Pond.

Chasetown continued to create half chances, but in a closely fought game it was the visitors who pinched the local bragging rights.