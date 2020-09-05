Lichfield City FC suffered a disappointing start to their league campaign with a home defeat against Kirby Muxloe.

Kieren Nelson headed over the bar from a Jordan Hunt cross as new manager Ivor Green saw his City charges make a bright start.

And he thought his side had taken the lead when Max Black laid a chance on for Ryan Slinn, but with the ball in the net an offside flag curtailed his celebrations.

It was deja-vu for Lichfield when Matt Gardner also saw an effort chalked off by the linesman’s flag.

City continued to create chances with Slinn’s strike clearing the bar and Gardner seeing an effort cleared off the line.

But Lichfield were hit by a sucker punch as Kirby forced a corner after 25 minutes and took the lead from the resulting centre when Levi Fray.

Slinn and Gardner continued to threaten the visiting goal but were unable to make the breakthrough, while City stopper Adam Jenkins had to be alert at the other end to keep the deficit to one.

The second half saw more of the same for Lichfield as the chances came and went.

Black headed wide, Gardner sent an effort just off target and Scott Goodby was denied by a goal-line clearance before they were made to pay again for failing to convert.

A Lichfield corner saw them caught out by a quick counter attack as Kirby doubled their advantage through Chevron Mahoney with eight minutes left.

City eventually found the net through a Gardner header in stoppage time but it proved to be too little, too late.