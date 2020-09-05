More than 130,000 meals were served up in Lichfield and Burntwood as part of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

The figures were revealed by local MP Michael Fabricant after the initiative ended last month.

The scheme was introduced by the Government in a bid to boost the restaurant industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

And the Conservative MP said it had proved popular amongst local residents.

“The Eat Out to Help Out scheme was taken up with great gusto throughout the Lichfield constituency. “There were 112 restaurants, pubs, and cafés registered for the scheme and some 131,000 meals were eaten during August, attracting a total of £787,000 worth of discounts. “I believe that a number of local eateries in Lichfield and Burntwood might have gone under had the scheme not attracted so many hungry customers. “The scheme is credited with protecting 1.8 million jobs across the country, with restaurant bookings significantly up on the previous year. “I hope that residents and visitors throughout the Lichfield constituency and, indeed, the West Midlands, will continue to support our local eateries including those in the many pubs in the area.” Michael Fabricant MP

Some restaurants in Lichfield have already confirmed they will continue to offer some discounts beyond the end of the scheme.

Data from OpenTable shows bookings increased by an average of 52% on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August, compared to the same days in 2019.

