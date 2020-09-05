Lichfield’s MP has taken part in a tree-planting ceremony at a green space project in Yoxall.

The Goose Green project is seeing the creation of an outdoor space for members of the local community.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant planted a flowering cherry tree on Friday (4th September) to make the next stage of the scheme.

Stuart Draper (headteacher at St Peter’s School), Cllr Phil Hughes (chairman of Yoxall Parish Council), Diana Muir, Cllr Bernard Peters (deputy leader of East Staffordshire Borough Council) and Michael Fabricant MP