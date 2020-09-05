Don’t miss out!
Lichfield’s MP has taken part in a tree-planting ceremony at a green space project in Yoxall.
The Goose Green project is seeing the creation of an outdoor space for members of the local community.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant planted a flowering cherry tree on Friday (4th September) to make the next stage of the scheme.
“Goose Green is a two-acre site that was acquired by Yoxall Parish Council as an amenity that everyone can enjoy – it includes footpaths, trees, ponds, and picnic benches which can be used by the disabled with wheelchairs.
“Many of the trees were donated by the Woodland Trust and funding has also been obtained from the National Forest, East Staffordshire Borough Council, Tesco supermarkets, and from local donations.
“The next stage of the project is to include a Woodland School area for use by all the youth groups in Yoxall as well as the local school.
“The pond will also be restored and a wild flower area added along with edible hedging and a community orchard to encourage wildlife and biodiversity.
“This is a marvellous and a beautiful project and I was proud to be asked to plant the cherry tree not only as the MP for Yoxall, but also in my capacity as deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Group for Woods and Trees.”Michael Fabricant MP