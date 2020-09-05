Don’t miss out!

Residents and staff at The Spires taking part in the carnival-themed event

Carnival fever has come to a Lichfield care home.

Residents at The Spires were treated to a an event inspired by the Notting Hill Carnival.

Chefs created colourful fruit platters along with cucumber and fruit cocktails, before an ice cream van turned up to offer a sweet treat.

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said:

“Staff members dressed up in the carnival theme and residents had garlands and face masks. 

“The music was lively and gave us a holiday feeling right here in Lichfield – it was an afternoon of fun and laughter.”   

