Carnival fever has come to a Lichfield care home.
Residents at The Spires were treated to a an event inspired by the Notting Hill Carnival.
Chefs created colourful fruit platters along with cucumber and fruit cocktails, before an ice cream van turned up to offer a sweet treat.
Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires, said:
“Staff members dressed up in the carnival theme and residents had garlands and face masks.
“The music was lively and gave us a holiday feeling right here in Lichfield – it was an afternoon of fun and laughter.”