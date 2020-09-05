A petition has been launched calling for Lichfield District Council to reconsider plans to allocate land near Mile Oak for housing – with a councillor accusing them of “defecating on Tamworth’s doorstep”.

Cllr James Parton-Hughes with the map outlining the allocations planned for the Mile Oak and Fazeley area

The site, off the A453, has been earmarked for at least 800 new homes.

The online petition, launched by Clare Tucker, said such a move would have an impact on local residents.

“Lichfield District Council is planning to allocate more housing growth on the edge of Tamworth in its new local plan. “If allowed to happen it would destroy wildlife in over 130 acres of local countryside, increase traffic, pollution and carbon emissions at a time of climate change emergency in Staffordshire. “Services and infrastructure in the local area simply cannot cope – 800 new homes is completely disproportionate to the size of Mile Oak and Fazeley. “It would increase the local population by over 50%.” Clare Tucker

“Defecating on Tamworth’s doorstep

Cllr James Parton-Hughes, who represents the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council, called on his Conservative colleagues to honour promises made at the ballot box.