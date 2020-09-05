Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A petition has been launched calling for Lichfield District Council to reconsider plans to allocate land near Mile Oak for housing – with a councillor accusing them of “defecating on Tamworth’s doorstep”.
The site, off the A453, has been earmarked for at least 800 new homes.
The online petition, launched by Clare Tucker, said such a move would have an impact on local residents.
“Lichfield District Council is planning to allocate more housing growth on the edge of Tamworth in its new local plan.
“If allowed to happen it would destroy wildlife in over 130 acres of local countryside, increase traffic, pollution and carbon emissions at a time of climate change emergency in Staffordshire.
“Services and infrastructure in the local area simply cannot cope – 800 new homes is completely disproportionate to the size of Mile Oak and Fazeley.
“It would increase the local population by over 50%.”Clare Tucker
“Defecating on Tamworth’s doorstep
Cllr James Parton-Hughes, who represents the Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council, called on his Conservative colleagues to honour promises made at the ballot box.
“Lichfield District Council must reconsider.
“There are a number of more suitable locations for development they could use rather than defecating on Tamworth’s doorstep.
“I pledged at the local elections – along with many other Conservatives sitting on Lichfield District Council – to protect our green spaces.
“Why are we letting our voters and the wider local community down?”