Pupils and parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being thanked for following advice to find alternatives to taking the car on the school run.

Staffordshire County Council had appealed for people to think about how they travel to and from schools after students returned to the classroom last week.

With fewer expected to take public transport in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, there had been concerns about congestion.

But Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at the county council, said the indications were that people had responded well to the appeal for people to seek alternatives such as walking or cycling.

“It’s early days but the signs are good, with schools and crossing patrols reporting more pupils arriving on foot or by bicycle than usual – even in the rain. “I’d like to thank everyone for making the effort and hope that if they’re doing it for the first time that the habit sticks.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

School across the region have worked with the council to develop a travel plan showing walking routes and so-called ‘park and stride’ options.