Pupils and parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being thanked for following advice to find alternatives to taking the car on the school run.
Staffordshire County Council had appealed for people to think about how they travel to and from schools after students returned to the classroom last week.
With fewer expected to take public transport in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, there had been concerns about congestion.
But Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at the county council, said the indications were that people had responded well to the appeal for people to seek alternatives such as walking or cycling.
“It’s early days but the signs are good, with schools and crossing patrols reporting more pupils arriving on foot or by bicycle than usual – even in the rain.
“I’d like to thank everyone for making the effort and hope that if they’re doing it for the first time that the habit sticks.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council
School across the region have worked with the council to develop a travel plan showing walking routes and so-called ‘park and stride’ options.
“We are concerned that in the current circumstances the number of people who travel to school by car will increase and bring more road congestion, parking problems outside already busy schools and increased air pollution.
“Many children walk or cycle already and that we want them to continue because that’s good for them and good for the environment, but we would say to everyone else please think about ways of reducing car use on the school run.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council