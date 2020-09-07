Nick Sedgwick with the Sheriff of Lichfield, Dr Darryl Brown

A traditional event in Lichfield swapped four legs for four wheels to ensure the 467th Sheriff’s Ride could take place.

The coronavirus crisis meant the traditional horseback event could not go ahead as planned.

But the clerk of the course, Nick Sedgwick, and the Sheriff, Dr Darryl Brown, opted to get behind the wheel to inspect the boundary of the city and meet landowners along the route.

A socially-distanced gathering also took place, featuring the Mayor Cllr Deborah Baker and Lichfield City Council group leaders, Cllr Mark Warfield, Cllr Miles Trent and Cllr Dave Robertson.