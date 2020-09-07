Young people in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to learn skills that could help them follow a career in youth work.

Fun Club Hub is launching a Social Action Youth Connectors programme for people aged 16 to 25.

Members of The Fun Club Hub

The individuals are working with the organisation to plan activities and campaigns around issues such as gender equality, community spaces and crime prevention.

Funding for the scheme has been provided by Clarion Housing Group, and the #iwill Fund.

Liz Bacon, joint founder of Fun Club Hub, said:

“We are excited to be part of the programme and what it will mean for young people in the area thank you to Clarion Futures for support and funding.” Liz Bacon, Fun Club Hub

Molly Cutler, who has become one of the Social Action Youth Connectors, said it was a great opportunity to develop new skills.

“I signed up to the course because I am interested in and have previous experience working with young people and this role is a great way to kick-start a career in youth work as well as gain a qualification.” Molly Cutler

For more information about the scheme email funclubyp@gmail.com