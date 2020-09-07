A Visit Lichfield tour

Guided tours are starting up in Lichfield for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began.

Visit Lichfield will introduce social distancing on the series of Discover Lichfield Tours which begin this month.

Topics such as civil war battles and Georgian figures will be covered.

Visit Lichfield guide Teresa Gilmore said:

“I am really looking forward to leading more tours and sharing some of the fascinating stories that have shaped our beautiful city. “We will be taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe, including wearing a visor, limiting tour numbers to ten, checking that no tour goers have had any symptoms of the virus, and asking everyone to bring hand sanitiser with them and to socially distance during the tours.” Teresa Gilmore

Tours cost £6. For more details go to www.visitlichfield.co.uk/tours.