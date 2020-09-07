People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take part in a national clean-up event.

The Great British Spring Clean was postponed earlier in the year due to the coronavirus.

But Keep Britain Tidy’s campaign will return from 11th to 27th September.

The event is designed to get people to take part in cleaning up their area through actions such as a litter pick or helping others tidy up in the local community.

Lichfield District Council is backing this year’s Great British September Clean by providing litter pickers and bin bags, as well as organising for any waste to be collected afterwards.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for leisure, parks and waste, said:

“I am really pleased this annual clean-up event can now go ahead and that we can help with equipment for our local litter pickers. “It’s an opportunity for communities to come together to tackle problem areas and improve the environment on their doorstep. “Our street cleansing team work hard all year to keep the district clean and tidy but litter is an ongoing issue. This is why we are continuing to encourage all our residents to help us by putting their litter in a bin or taking it home. “It is in everyone’s interest to keep the district free of litter, because we all benefit from clean streets.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

To find out more about the Great British September Clean, including how you can pledge to take part, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org. To book litter pickers, bin bags, and waste collection, email nicky.haycock@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 687550.