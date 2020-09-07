Don’t miss out!
Christmas has come early at a Lichfield retailer after festive foods went on sale.
Central England Co-op has confirmed it will start selling mince pies and Christmas puddings in stores from Wednesday (9th September).
The company said the decision to bring forward the sale of festive favourites was in response to demand from customers.
Natalie Smith, a store manager with Central England Co-op, said:
“For months now our colleagues have been inundated with requests for when our Christmas products will be on sale, especially mince pies and Christmas puddings.
“While we know that hearing about anything festive related this early is not for everyone, for some they cannot wait so we have decided to give people what they wanted and put them on sale early, with Christmas puddings being done so for the first time.
“I have no doubt that mince pies and anything else Christmas related will fly off the shelves now that it is available, especially during these uncertain times when people need and deserve a boost.”Natalie Smith, Central England Co-op