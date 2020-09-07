Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield auction house is to sell off a medal for a race that never took place.
The Great Midlands Fun Run was due to take place in May but was cancelled for the first time in 38 years because of the coronavirus crisis.
But the organisers have decided to auction off one of a handful of medals made for the race to ensure the event can continue to raise money for good causes.
Richard Winterton Auctioneers has agreed to sell the medal on 14th September, with all of the proceeds going to charity.
Event director Tracey Spare said:
“In a small way we wanted to try and turn what has been a disappointing but wholly understandable position into a positive direction.
“Five sample medals were manufactured ahead of full production. One of those samples remains with the medal sponsor Cookes Furniture, another with the designers behind the medal and two with the fun run.
“That leaves one medal and a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a unique piece of memorabilia.
“Richard Winterton generously agreed to waive all charges and commission to enable 100% of the successful bid to be donated to a charity or voluntary organisation.”Tracey Spare
Auctioneer Richard Winterton added:
“It is so in the spirit of the fun run to enable the winning bidder to nominate a local cause to receive the proceeds of this auction.
“Let’s hope that the Great Midlands Fun Run can return in 2021.”Richard Winterton