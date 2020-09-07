Lucy Worsley

Tickets have gone on sale for two talks by TV historian Lucy Worsley in Lichfield.

If Walls Could Talk and A Very British Murder both take place on 11th April 2021.

Tickets are £27.50 for each talk.

A Very British Murder will take place at 7.30pm and explores the “dark story of our fascination with murder”.

It follows If Walls Could Talk which takes place at 2.30pm, and examines the way hygiene and homely habits have changed in Britain over the past 800 years.

To book tickets visit the Lichfield Garrick website.