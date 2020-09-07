Tributes have been paid to a former Burntwood councillor who has died.

Doug Constable represented the Conservatives at Lichfield District Council for a number of years.

Doug Constable

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he had been “a good friend”.

“I’m so sad to learn that former councillor Doug Constable has passed away. “He was an integral part of Burntwood life for so many years and a good friend to me.” Michael Fabricant MP

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho said Mr Constable had been dedicated to the town.

“Burntwood has lost one of its greatest sons. “Doug Constable was a great man and a great advocate of our town during his time as a councillor and for many years after that. “My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Brenda and their family.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

Tributes were also paid from the other side of the council chamber.

County councillor Sue Woodward, who was also the former leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council, said she had fond memories of her political rival.