Work has been completed on an extension to the canteen area at a Lichfield secondary school.
It was carried out at The Friary School before pupils returned to class this month.
The project – which has seen capacity increased by almost 100 seats – was funded by the Greywood Multi-Schools Trust and the school’s PTFA.
Headteacher Matt Allman said:
“This has been a real team effort – for our PTFA, the trust, our contractors and our school, to have pulled this off in such a small window has been an incredible feat.
“We really work hard to update our site and this project had a real ‘wow’ effect for the students when they arrived.”Matt Allman, The Friary School