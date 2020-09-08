Don’t miss out!

The extended canteen area. Picture: The Friary School

Work has been completed on an extension to the canteen area at a Lichfield secondary school.

It was carried out at The Friary School before pupils returned to class this month.

The project – which has seen capacity increased by almost 100 seats – was funded by the Greywood Multi-Schools Trust and the school’s PTFA.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“This has been a real team effort – for our PTFA, the trust, our contractors and our school, to have pulled this off in such a small window has been an incredible feat.

“We really work hard to update our site and this project had a real ‘wow’ effect for the students when they arrived.”

Matt Allman, The Friary School

