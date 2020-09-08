The Lichfield Garrick

Bosses at the Lichfield Garrick have confirmed they will make changes to their pantomime plans for 2020 as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

They said the “financial and social risk” meant the production of Peter Pan would be postponed until next year.

But the theatre will still host performances of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Karen Foster, chief executive of the Lichfield Garrick, said the shorter running time and smaller cast would be easier to stage in the current circumstances.

“Pantomime is crucial to theatre earnings, and the cost of a long closure owing to coronavirus has been a major setback for this theatre. “At the Lichfield Garrick we are determined to adapt and bring high quality entertainment to our audiences this Christmas season because we know what panto means to so many people, young and old. “While this year’s pantomime will be shorter and with a smaller cast and crew, it will be big on Christmas cheer, family humour and all your favourite pantomime jokes.” Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick

Jack and the Beanstalk will be a 75-minute show with no interval.

The theatre will be contacting ticket holders for Peter Pan to see if they want to transfer their tickets to the next year or receive a refund.

For more details on the changes, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.