People in Lichfield travelling to work by train will have a new ticket option available to them in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

West Midlands Trains, operator of West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, says the new Flexi-Travel ticket will help commuters who may not be back in offices full time.

The ticket allows travellers to make ten return journeys on the same route each month.

Lawrence Bowman, deputy managing director at West Midlands Trains, said:

“With recent research indicating a change in work patterns and people splitting their working week between home and office, this ticket represents an affordable solution for our customers. “Flexi-Travel is a fairer, flexible ticket which responds to these major changes and provides the best value for part-time commuters.” Lawrence Bowman, West Midlands Trains

Flexi-Travel is available to purchase from staffed tickets offices at stations. It is available on all West Midlands Railway routes as well as all London Northwestern Railway routes in and out of London.