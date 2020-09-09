Local attractions and businesses have come together to give residents and shoppers the chance to access special offers and discounts.

Cllr Iain Eadie with Mark Santy, general manager at The George Hotel

The Visit Lichfield Card is being launched in a bid to boost local trade.

Participating businesses will have stickers in their windows, with card holders able to access the offers and discounts available.

Cllr Iain Eadie said:

“The special offers and discounts are a wonderful way for our district attractions, shops, restaurants and accommodation to give something back to their loyal visitors and customers. “I hope people will visit their local shops, restaurants and attractions and help them in turn recover from the COVID-19 lockdown. “We’re hoping even more district businesses will take part by sending us their exclusive special offers. In return we’ll help raise their profile on our Visit Lichfield website, through our social media channels and regular email newsletters.” Cllr Iain Eadie

To apply for a card go to www.visitlichfield.co.uk/visitlichfieldcard. Details of what offers are available can be found at www.visitlichfield.co.uk/specialoffers.

Businesses keen to join the Visit Lichfield Card scheme can email info@visitlichfield.com.