County council chiefs say a £2million investment will help tackle issues on roads across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The additional money will be used to improve problem drains, carry out gully emptying and increase roadside grass cutting.

Staffordshire County Council said the decision had been made to put the funding forward after feedback from residents and councillors.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Staffordshire is a big county with a road network covering several thousand miles and in recent years pressure on public finances has seen a reduction in what we can spend on maintenance and upkeep. “We do all we can with the money available, but we have to prioritise what we do and when. “However, we’ve listened to feedback from residents and this year we’re investing an additional £2million, on top of the £5million already allocated, to target the some of the things we know residents care about.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

As well as targeting urban areas, the county council will be working with organisations such as the National Farmers’ Union to raise awareness of landowners’ responsibility around roads.