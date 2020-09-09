Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield secondary school has secured a £2.7million to help fund improvements to buildings.
The Friary School has been successful in bidding for two Condition Improvement Bids following the conversion to an academy as part of the Greywood Multi-Schools Trust last year.
The money will support roofing improvements and an electrical rewiring of the entire school.
Pat Hunt, CEO of the Greywood Multi-Schools Trust, said:
“Those who visit The Friary will be well aware that the school works incredibly hard to maintain a high-quality environment which is comfortable to work in and supports our teaching approach.
“These advances in infrastructure only add to this and will have a long-term impact that will provide benefits to children and families who have not even thought about secondary schools yet.”Pat Hunt, Greenwood Multi-Schools Trust
Headteacher Matt Allman added:
“Our switch to academy status was about taking the school forward in lots of different ways and one was securing investment that could not have been gained without converting.
“We are looking to ensure this investment is used to support school and community facilities which many of us are aware need significant improvement.
“In such a tough climate, it is a real boost that Lichfield children and families get extra Government commitment to their local educational provision.”Matt Allman, The Friary School