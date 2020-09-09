The Friary School logo

A Lichfield secondary school has secured a £2.7million to help fund improvements to buildings.

The Friary School has been successful in bidding for two Condition Improvement Bids following the conversion to an academy as part of the Greywood Multi-Schools Trust last year.

The money will support roofing improvements and an electrical rewiring of the entire school.

Pat Hunt, CEO of the Greywood Multi-Schools Trust, said:

“Those who visit The Friary will be well aware that the school works incredibly hard to maintain a high-quality environment which is comfortable to work in and supports our teaching approach. “These advances in infrastructure only add to this and will have a long-term impact that will provide benefits to children and families who have not even thought about secondary schools yet.” Pat Hunt, Greenwood Multi-Schools Trust

Headteacher Matt Allman added: