The National Memorial Arboretum has been shortlisted for three categories at the tourism industry’s Group Leisure and Travel Awards.
The 150-acre site is up for Best Garden Visit, Best Guided Tour and Best UK Attraction.
The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on 7th October.
Sarah Oakden, head of marketing at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“Group visitors are incredibly important to us and our team are continually developing new packages specially for this market.
“This amazing news that we have been nominated in three categories, including Best UK Attraction, follows our recent recognition by Tripadvisor as one of the world’s top 10% of visitor attractions thanks to the exceptional feedback we regularly receive from visitors.
“In recent months, we have been working with our partners in the group travel sector to adapt our offer so that we can deliver a first-class visitor experience while complying with Government and industry best practice.
“We look forward to welcoming hundreds of groups to explore the Arboretum throughout the remainder of 2020.”Sarah Oakden, National Memorial Arboretum