Back row: Oli Hayward, Lewis Riley-Stewart, Chris Slater, Alex Curtis, Jack Langston, Jordan Evans, Callum Hayward, Curtis Pond, Lewis Bullock, Danny O’Callaghan, Liam Kirton, Ryan Wynter, Ben Lund, Josh Cooke, Connor Haddaway. Front row: Jamie Elkes, Alex Melbourne, Kieron Cliff, John Birt, Kris Taylor, Jamie Hawkins, Mark Swann, Stephen Cooke, Jake Moore, Dave Harrison, Joey Butlin, Will Whieldon, Reggie Smith. Picture: Dave Birthings

Chasetown FC have finalised their squad ahead of the new season kicking off this weekend.

The Scholars get their campaign underway tomorrow (12th September) with a trip to Kidsgrove Athletic in the FA Cup.

Chasetown suffered a double defeat when they faced the north Staffordshire side last season, going down 1-0 in a home league clash before being hammered 4-0 in the away fixture.