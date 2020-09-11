Judges have praised the entrants after the shortlist for the one of the categories was unveiled.

The Random Act of Kindness category at the Lichfield Live Community Awards is sponsored by the Friends of Friary Grange.

Chair of the judges Paul Groves explained that the category had proved particularly emotional for the judging panel with so many outstanding examples of human spirit on display.

“There were some amazing entries for this award and each of the shortlisted nominees were responsible for some truly inspiring acts.” Paul Groves

The shortlist included:

Chloe Doram

Claire Knight

Ella Ho

FUN CLUB

I sla McCaskie

Lichfield Scrubbers

The winner will be revealed at the inaugural Lichfield Live Community Awards during a special online ceremony on 18th September.

Caroline Fellows, chair of Friends of Friary Grange Leisure Centre, said the category was a fitting one for the group to sponsor as it highlights fantastic displays of community spirit and camaraderie.

“We know first hand how important community spirit is so we want to help remind everyone to celebrate their community and keep fighting for it, just like we are.” Caroline Fellows, Friends of Friary Grange Leisure Centre

Lichfield Live is delighted to welcome the group’s support of the inaugural awards, which aim to highlight the significant contributions made by organisations, companies and individuals to the community across Lichfield District.

Each of the award categories has attracted sponsorship:

Award: Best voluntary organisation. Sponsor : Chase & District Memorial Park

Lichfield Live’s Panel of Judges included: Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves.

As well as the awards categories above there will also be a People’s Choice Award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for the best lockdown house decoration!

Send in your photos of your rainbows, teddy bears, NHS and frontline worker thanks and tune in live to vote for your favourites.