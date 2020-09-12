Don’t miss out!

Police have launched an appeal after a catalytic converter was stolen in Lichfield in broad daylight.

It was taken from a vehicle in the car park opposite Premier Inn on Swan Road at around 1pm yesterday (11th September).

PC Matt Riley said:

“Three males described as being eastern European were seen at the location, two of whom were seen to be underneath the vehicle and interfering with it.

“They then left the location in a grey or blue Vauxhall Astra and were seen to swap the number plates.”

PC Matt Riley, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 0346 of 11/09/2020.

