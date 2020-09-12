The show will go on for a sporting event in Lichfield after it was moved online.

The Community Games usually take place in Beacon Park each year, offering participants the chance to try different activities.

But the coronavirus crisis has forced a change to plans for the 2020 event, which takes place today (12th September) and tomorrow.

Online video challenges are being made available for participants to pit their wits against challenges in their local park or at home.

People can also take on activities linked to venues from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by downloading a special activity map, with certificates available to download as rewards for completing the challenges.

James Knight, from Community Games partner Central England Co-op, said:

“The Community Games programme helps to get families and communities more active, encourages volunteering, engages communities, builds local partnerships and improves health. “We have been delighted to support the games since they started in 2018 and have helped to provide funding this year to ensure no one misses out despite the restrictions of the current situation. “There is a fantastic selection of videos for people to enjoy covering a wide array of sports and activities so hopefully people can discover something new and be inspired to get active, which is especially important during these uncertain times.” James Knight, Central England Co-op

Dennis Kennedy, from Inspire Activity which organises the games, said:

“I’m thrilled that even at this time we have been able to work with 12 sports clubs from the Lichfield and Tamworth area to provide fun and inspiring videos. “We will have a mixture of adventure, martial arts, hockey, dance, netball, football, mixed sports and more. Our purpose is to connect local people with local clubs and we hope these fun challenges do inspire new activities and connections.” Dennis Kennedy, Inspire Activity

To access the 2020 Lichfield and Tamworth Community Games visit communitygamescic.co.uk.