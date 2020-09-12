Local companies in Lichfield and Burntwood have been hailed for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis after being shortlisted for the Lichfield Live Community Awards.

The Best Local Business category is sponsored by A-Plan Insurance Lichfield.

The category attracted a large number of nominations for local companies, both large and small, all of which were praised for the way they responded to lockdown and helped local communities throughout Lichfield and Burntwood.

Chair of the judging panel, Paul Groves, said:

“All businesses have been significantly impacted by the pandemic since March and the challenges have not gone away. “The way companies responded was very impressive, with some adopting a ‘busines as usual’ approach wherever possible and others quickly adapting to new ways of working. “There are also numerous examples of companies that not only carried on with their main businesses, but also diversified to help the local community and acted as additional voluntary groups in providing their expertise and support for their customers and the public in general.” Paul Groves

The shortlist included:

Central England Co-op

Cheese Cavern

Duke of York

Elite Academy Dance School

Haywoods Blinds

Hindleys Bakery

Kean Styles

Melbourne in Lichfield

Silhouette Dance Academy

The Lichfield Pantry

Chapel Lane Stores

The winner will be revealed at the inaugural Lichfield Live Community Awards during a special online ceremony on 18th September.

A-Plan Insurance regularly supports local community efforts throughout the UK and the Lichfield branch welcomed the opportunity to support Lichfield Live’s inaugural awards.

Laura Maritza, A-Plan Insurance Lichfield’s Branch Manager, said:

“Now, more than ever, it’s essential that we not only support the Lichfield community but recognise businesses and individuals that have gone the extra mile during these exceptionally challenging times, we salute you.”

Lichfield Live is delighted to welcome the group’s support of the inaugural awards, which aim to highlight the significant contributions made by organisations, companies and individuals to the community across Lichfield District.

Each of the award categories has attracted sponsorship:

Award: Best voluntary organisation. Sponsor : Chase & District Memorial Park

Best voluntary organisation. : Chase & District Memorial Park Award: Random act of kindness. Sponsor : Friends of Friary Grange

Random act of kindness. : Friends of Friary Grange Award: Best leadership. Sponsor : Secura Labels

Best leadership. : Secura Labels Award: Best local business. Sponsor : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield

Best local business. : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield Award:Best professional. Sponsor: UK Stoneworx.

Lichfield Live’s Panel of Judges included: Kathy Coe MBE(founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis(Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves.

As well as the awards categories above there will also be a People’s Choice Award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for the best lockdown house decoration. Send in your photos of your rainbows, teddy bears, NHS and frontline worker thanks and tune in live to vote for your favourites.