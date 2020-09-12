An event in support of the emergency services featuring an orchestra popular with Lichfield Proms’ audiences has been postponed following this week’s social distancing announcement.

The British Police Symphony Orchestra performing at the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park

The Dance of a Thousand Lights nationwide event on 27th September was due to star the British Police Symphony Orchestra (BPSO).

Police, ambulance and fire personnel planned to flash their vehicles’ blue lights in support of the Blue Lamp Foundation, and had invited the general public throughout the country to join them by flashing their phones and torches outside their own homes.

The Blue Lamp Foundation raises money to support emergency services personnel injured in the line of duty.

A BPSO spokesman said:

“Following the announcements this week with regard to social distancing, in particular the restrictions upon gathering in groups, it is with deep regret that the decision has been made to postpone the event planned for 27th September. “In addition to the national plan, there were other, more localised venue-based events and these would have been key to increased publicity and merchandise opportunities. “Sadly, these are now simply not viable. “We hope to be able to set an alternative date as soon as it is safe so to do, but in these ever-changing times, we need to make sure that it is as secure and achievable as possible.” BPSO spokesperson

The orchestra has released a film of its virtual recording of Rick Wakeman’s Dance of a Thousand Lights in support of the charity.

Details of merchandise available to support the Blue Lamp Foundation is available via the orchestra’s website.