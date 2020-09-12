The Visitor Information Centre in Lichfield has achieved the COVID-secure industry standard.

The We’re Good To Go mark is a VisitEngland and VisitBritain initiative to provide confidence for tourism as the sector reopens in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Sally Morton from the Visitor Information Centre

Achieving the standard and supporting mark, shows that Lichfield Visitor Information Centre is following official guidance and has carried out a risk assessment.

Measures include making hand sanitiser available at the door, requiring visitors to wear a face covering, ensuring social distancing and installing a screen at the information desk.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for visitor economy at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am really pleased all the measures we have put in place to make the Visitor Information Centre as safe as possible have been recognised and that we’ve achieved the We’re Good To Go standard. “This is just part of our work to boost tourism across the district in a measured way, and we look forward to welcoming more people to our Visitor Information Centre and highlighting all that our fabulous district has to offer.” Cllr Iain Eadie

The centre, based at St Mary’s in the Market Square, is open from Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm.