A Pauline Quirke Academy student

A performing arts academy in Burntwood has reopened for the first time in six months.

The Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) sessions at Chase Terrace Academy were paused when the coronavirus crisis began.

But after sessions returned last week, Phebe Jackson, principal of PQA said she was delighted to be able to see the young performers once again.

“To say we are proud is an understatement – our students were full of smiles, full of energy and worked incredibly hard. “It felt so fabulous to have the students back in classes and performing so brilliantly. “They took all our new safety procedures in their stride and made staff and parents so proud. Phebe Jackson, Pauline Quirke Academy

“We are now looking forward to starting our Legally Blonde Jr rehearsals again ready to perform in the New Year and get back to doing what we do best.’’

Class bubbles and new procedures have been introduced as part of measures ahead of reopening.

The academy is aimed at children aged 4 to 13, with classes taking place on Saturdays from 9.45am to 1pm.

For more information call 07393 854435 or email phebe.jackson@pqacademy.com.