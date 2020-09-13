Santa at Dobbies Garden Centre

People hoping to see Santa in Lichfield this Christmas are being asked to book ahead.

Dobbies Garden Centre will once again host the festive attraction for youngsters.

But with social distancing measures in place, online bookings will be required to see Father Christmas in 2020.

As well as meeting the man himself, there will also be the chance for families to enjoy a Breakfast with Santa event.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, said:

“Our Christmas events programme has something for all ages as we have focused on bringing communities back together over the festive period. “We will be following Government guidelines to ensure our events are safe and enjoyable for both customers and team members. “We look forward to welcoming customers for seasonal fun.” Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies

For more details visit dobbies.com.