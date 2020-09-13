The judging panel have hailed the nominations for the Best Professional category as they unveiled the shortlist ahead of the Lichfield Live Community Awards.

The category is sponsored by UK Stoneworx and attracted an impressive selection of nominations and some unexpected candidates for the award.

Chair of the judging panel, Paul Groves, said:

“We were very pleased with the response to this category as it included some outstanding nominations for individuals and groups who sometimes might get overlooked but who provide invaluable services and support to their communities. “Each of the five categories has highlighted some amazing stories of individuals, groups and businesses that have slipped under the radar and possibly have not received very much recognition in the last six months, if at all. “The Best Professional award is certainly an example of this and although we have a smaller shortlist than other categories the quality of those nominations is fantastic.” Paul Groves

The shortlist includes:

Lichfield District Council Refuse and Recycling Team

Katie Taroni

Russ Bramwell

The winner will be revealed at the inaugural Lichfield Live Community Awards during a special online ceremony on 18th September.

Based in Burnntwood, UK Stoneworx provides outstanding granite and quartz worksurfaces and prides itself on providing an exceptional and professional service along with the highest levels of quality and workmanship.

“We have chosen to sponsor the best professional category as we know that there are some amazing, special, caring individuals that go above and beyond as part of their jobs in the community. “They should be extremely proud of what they have done during such an unprecedented time.” UK Stoneworx spokesperson

Lichfield Live is delighted to welcome the group’s support of the inaugural awards, which aim to highlight the significant contributions made by organisations, companies and individuals to the community across Lichfield District.

Each of the award categories has attracted sponsorship:

Award: Best voluntary organisation. Sponsor : Chase & District Memorial Park

Best voluntary organisation. : Chase & District Memorial Park Award: Random act of kindness. Sponsor : Friends of Friary Grange

Random act of kindness. : Friends of Friary Grange Award: Best leadership. Sponsor : Secura Labels

Best leadership. : Secura Labels Award: Best local business. Sponsor : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield

Best local business. : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield Award:Best professional. Sponsor: UK Stoneworx.

Lichfield Live’s Panel of Judges included: Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves.

As well as the awards categories above there will also be a People’s Choice Award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for thebest lockdown house decoration! Send in