Lichfield City FC were forced to settle for a draw against a stubborn Ashby Ivanhoe side.

Ivor Green’s men were looking to build on their first win of the season in the Midland Football League Division One.

But it was the hosts who started brightly, striking the City crossbar before Jordan Hunt scrambled away the rebound.

Lichfield goalkeeper Adam Jenkins was also having to be alert to keep Ashby out with a couple of smart saves.

But it was City who took the lead when a near move saw Matt Gardner head home a Josh Mansell cross.

The Lichfield striker was denied a second goal by a good save, with the Ashby keeper repeating the trick to keep out Mansell.

The second half saw the visitors forced into an early change as Brad Rolston hobbled off to be replaced by Dan Thurstance.

Ashby had a penalty appeal waved away by the referee, but were luckier with a second appeal just before the hour mark when Sam Grouse was felled int he area. The striker dusted himself to fire the resulting spot kick home.

Both sides continued to trade chances at either end, with Jenkins ensuring City held on for a point with a number of saves.