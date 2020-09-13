Organisations in Lichfield and Burntwood working with vulnerable people will be able to apply to a new fund to help support local projects.

The #DoingOurBit community grants scheme is being created by Staffordshire County Council.

A £200,000 funding pot will be available for voluntary groups working with older residents, children and families across the county.

Cllr Victoria Wilson

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have a thriving voluntary and community sector here in Staffordshire who play an important role in helping improve the lives of people in the county. “Not only do these groups provide vital services and support within their local communities but they also help to encourage people to support each other to remain safe and well. “Throughout the pandemic we saw how people and communities came together to help each other and it’s vital that we support these organisations so they are able to continue with the valuable work they do.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The new funding scheme will be available from 30th September.

Garry Jones, chief executive at Support Staffordshire said: