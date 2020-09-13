Chasetown FC got their season off to a winning start with a 1-0 win at Kidsgrove Athletic in the FA Cup.

Action from Kidsgrove Athletic v Chasetown. Picture: Louise Yates

Mark Swann’s side made a good start with a Joey Butlin free kick held in front of his body by home keeper Kieron Harrison.

The Scholars were a whisker away from the opener as Liam Kirton and Butlin almost got on the end of a Jordan Evans whipped cross.

Butlin then had an effort cleared off the line before Kirton collided with the post trying to head home an Oli Hayward ball from the wing.

Chasetown were in the ascendancy and Harrison denied a long range Jack Langston effort by tipping the ball over the bar.

Kidsgrove should have taken the lead on the stroke of half time. Will Byers crossed from the right and a stretching Ant Malbon some how struck the crossbar from four yards out.

In the 65th minute, Chasetown were awarded a spot kick when Josh Thorpe clattered Kirton. Harrison saved the penalty to his left but Langston followed up to head home.

The Kidsgrove keeper then handled outside the area, but when Butlin’s free kick was blocked, Langston fired the rebound wide.

Chasetown were reduced to ten men when Lewis Riley-Stewart received a second yellow card.

The home side hit the bar in the 85th minute when a right footed shot from Kingsley Adu-Gyamfi was flicked onto the frame of the goal by Curtis Pond.

Chasetown substitute Josh Cooke almost wrapped it up in stoppage time when his low shot struck the base of the post.

Kidsgrove sent everyone forward including their goalkeeper in search of a leveller, but the visitors stood firm to secure the victory.

See pictures from the game by Louise Yates: