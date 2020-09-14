Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a van in Lichfield.

The white Vauxhall Vivaro was broken into on Birmingham Road between 7pm on Saturday (12th September) and 7am the following morning.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said the rear door lock had been drilled through.

“Having gained access to the van, the offenders stole the tools and equipment belonging to landscaping company that were stored inside.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 202 of 13/09/20.