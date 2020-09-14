Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from a van in Lichfield.

Nominations close on 26th August, get yours in now!

The white Vauxhall Vivaro was broken into on Birmingham Road between 7pm on Saturday (12th September) and 7am the following morning.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said the rear door lock had been drilled through.

“Having gained access to the van, the offenders stole the tools and equipment belonging to landscaping company that were stored inside.”

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 202 of 13/09/20.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *