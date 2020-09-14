Picture: Godden Photography

Activists who have launched a rooftop protest in Shenstone say they have done so “for the sake of human rights, justice and freedom”.

The members of Palestine Action scaled the UAV Engines site in the early hours of this morning (14th September), while others chained themselves to the gates of the factory.

They also poured red paint down the building in a move they said was to “symbolise Palestinian blood shed” as a result of parts made at the site being used in drones manufactured by Elbit Systems for use by Israel.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said:

“The UK government has been complicit in the colonisation of Palestine for over 100 years. “Now they continue to profit from, sustain and facilitate Israel’s apartheid regime. “While our Government continues to turn a blind eye to Elbit Systems continuing to arm Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinian people, we too will continue to disrupt and take direct action for the sake of human rights, justice and freedom. “We call on all those who stand against racism and for humanity to take action, join us and shut Elbit down for good.” Palestine Action spokesperson

The protesters – who say they are part of a grassroots network of activists – say they have held 15 actions to target the work of organisations involved in the manufacturing of drones in the last month.

“These drones include the military drones Hermes 900 and Hermes 450 which were employed extensively during the 51 day attack on Gaza in 2014, which killed over 2,200 Palestinians including 500 children. “UAV Engines produce the engines for Elbit drones.” Palestine Action spokesperson