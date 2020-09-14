Picture: Godden Photography

Campaigners have taken to the roof of a factory in Shenstone as part of a protest.

The group chained themselves to fencing and took to the roof of the UAV Engines site.

They claim the company is involved in the manufacture of parts for drones used by the Israeli military.

The protesters also daubed the walls of the building with paint and hung banners from the rooftop.

Picture: Godden Photography

It is not the first time the site has been targeted, with a similar incident in 2014.