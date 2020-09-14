Voluntary groups in Lichfield and Burntwood have been praised for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Lichfield Live Community Awards.

The Best Voluntary Organisation category at the awards is sponsored by Chase & District Memorial Park.

Paul Groves, chair of the judging panel for the awards, said the category had proved one of the most difficult to assess due to the high quality and sheer volume of worthy nominations.

“Creating a shortlist was very hard in this category. “To then pick just one overall winner proved extremely difficult as the work of the voluntary sector as a whole during lockdown was incredible and very inspirational. “The fact that many of the groups formed during the early days and weeks of lockdown are still operating and still providing an invaluable service speaks volumes for those people who have been the driving force behind them. “Voluntary groups have been the lifeblood of our community in the last few months and the judges would have been happy to provide an award to each and every one of them if we could.” Paul Groves

The shortlist includes:

1st Armitage Scout Group

1st Whittington Beavers

Burntwood Be A Friend

Helping Each Other (Lichfield)

Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust

Lichfield Food Bank

Lichfield Litter Legends

MHA Lichfield and District Live at Home

Spark in Burntwood

The winner will be revealed at the inaugural Lichfield Live Community Awards during a special online ceremony on 18th September.

Surekha Chauhan, managing director of Chase & District Memorial Park, Lichfield, said:

“During time of national challenges, like the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an absolute privilege to recognise and celebrate the voluntary groups and people who hold the civic society together. “We like to thank Lichfield Live for this timely initiative to salute everyday heroes and heroines in Lichfield.” Surekha Chauhan, Chase & District Memorial Park

Lichfield Liveis delighted to welcome the group’s support of the inaugural awards, which aim to highlight the significant contributions made by organisations, companies and individuals to the community across Lichfield District.

Each of the award categories has attracted sponsorship:

Award: Best voluntary organisation. Sponsor : Chase & District Memorial Park

Best voluntary organisation. : Chase & District Memorial Park Award: Random act of kindness. Sponsor : Friends of Friary Grange

Random act of kindness. : Friends of Friary Grange Award: Best leadership. Sponsor : Secura Labels

Best leadership. : Secura Labels Award: Best local business. Sponsor : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield

Best local business. : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield Award:Best professional. Sponsor: UK Stoneworx.

Lichfield Live’s Panel of Judges included: Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves.

As well as the awards categories above there will also be a People’s Choice Award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for the best lockdown house decoration. Send in your photos of your rainbows, teddy bears, NHS and frontline worker thanks and tune in live to vote for your favourites.