A Lichfield councillor has called for the Government to issue more details about plans for new marshals to enforce coronavirus social distancing rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the roles would allow for “stronger enforcement of the rules”.

But Cllr Miles Trent, Lib Dem representative for Chadsmead ward at Lichfield City Council, said councils were “perplexed” by how the roles would be introduced.

“The Government has indicated that local authorities are to work out the details of the scheme, but it has not announced any additional funding to help local councils pay for the marshals. “In fact, no guidance has yet been given as to funding, personnel or powers of enforcement, and no timescale or details have been given for recruitment or security checks of the marshals, or how they will be accountable for their role. “There are many unanswered questions.” Cllr Miles Trent, Lichfield City Council

The new social distancing guidelines mean groups of more than six cannot gather together.

Cllr Trent said he backed steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, but said measures needed to be introduced with clarity.