Van drivers are being urged to be on their guard after two vehicles were stolen on the same night in Burntwood.

A white Ford Transit containing plastering tools and Makita lights was taken from Blenheim Road between 4pm on 12th September and 9am the following day.

Between 6pm and 8am on the same dates, a white Transit camper van was also stolen from Boney Hay Road. The vehicle has white bumpers with a black and grey wavy pattern down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.