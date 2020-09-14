Don’t miss out!

Volunteers are being urged to lend a hand at a new repair cafe initiative in Burntwood.

The group sees people help others in the community out by fixing broken items or sharing the skills to allow people to do it themselves.

It follows the success of a similar scheme in Lichfield.

A spokesperson said:

“We are looking for volunteers, ideally those who can offer carpentry or electrical skills.”

Burntwood Repair Cafe spokesperson

Anyone interested in finding out more can email pjwgriffin@yahoo.co.uk.

