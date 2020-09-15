Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Thieves have stolen two cars after taking the keys from a house in Lichfield.
The property at Willowsmere Drive in Boley Park was accessed between 11pm on Sunday (13th September) and 6am yesterday.
They took the keys to a beige Vauxhall Zafira, registration beginning KJ57, and a grey Skoda Superb Sportline, registration beginning YE69, before driving them away.
The Skoda was later found abandoned nearby.
Anyone with can call police on 101 quoting incident 157 of 14/09/20.
A 13 year old Vauxhall Zafira? Desperate times
Leave a comment