Thieves have stolen two cars after taking the keys from a house in Lichfield.

The property at Willowsmere Drive in Boley Park was accessed between 11pm on Sunday (13th September) and 6am yesterday.

They took the keys to a beige Vauxhall Zafira, registration beginning KJ57, and a grey Skoda Superb Sportline, registration beginning YE69, before driving them away.

The Skoda was later found abandoned nearby.

Anyone with can call police on 101 quoting incident 157 of 14/09/20.