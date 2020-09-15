A Lichfield man has launched a fundraising effort to help pay for medical treatment for his dog.

Jaz the Rottweiler

Allan Davies said his six-year-old Rottweiler, Jaz, had been diagnosed with bone cancer, having previously been living with chronic kidney disease.

He said medical fees had already reached almost £6,000.

“The insurance cover has now gone so we continue to pay large amounts of money to keep her pain under control, comfortable, and with us for as long as possible. “The chemotherapy medications alone are very costly, but the addition of her strong pain medications has just spun out of control.” Allan Davies

Mr Davies said Amantadine – one of five medications Jaz has to take – is £300 for a five day dose.

He is already half way towards his £1,000 fundraising target.

“Jaz is a soft, gorgeous and extremely lovely girl who has so much more to give.” Allan Davies

People can donate via the online fundraising page.