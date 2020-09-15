The efforts of local leaders has been celebrated as the shortlist for the Lichfield Live Community Awards was unveiled.

The category for Best Leadership is sponsored by Secura Labels.

It attracted a large number of nominations and the task of whittling them down to a shortlist proved extremely difficult, said chair of judges Paul Groves.

“We had nominations from those you might expect who already occupy high profile positions within our community. “But we also received significant nominations for individuals who might not be in the spotlight but who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to support and help the wider community.” Paul Groves

The shortlist included:

Central England Co-op and Lichfield District Council

Darren Ennis

Doug Pullen

James Flintham

David Clarke

Sue Woodward

The winner will be revealed at the inaugural Lichfield Live Community Awards during a special online ceremony on 18th September.

Lichfield Live’s Panel of Judges included: Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves.

As well as the awards categories above there will also be a People’s Choice Award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for the best lockdown house decoration! Send in your photos of your rainbows, teddy bears, NHS and frontline worker thanks and tune in live to vote for your favourites.