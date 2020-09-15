Don’t miss out!
A medal for a fun run that never took place has raised almost £400 for charity.
The Great Midland Fun Run organisers decided to auction of one of the few medals made for the event before it was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
It went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Lichfield.
“The top bid was £320 and Richard Winterton has confirmed the sellers fee will be added to the charity total which will take it close to £400.”Great Midland Fun Run spokesperson