A park in Lichfield has been put forward as the preferred site for a new leisure centre in the city.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

Members of the leisure, parks and waste management overview and scrutiny committee will be told Stychbrook Park has been earmarked as the long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at a meeting next week.

Lichfield District Council has been looking at potential options for a new facility, but opted for the preferred location after also examine areas such as Stowe Fields, Shortbutts Park, Saddlers Wood, Leamonsley Park, Birmingham Road Gateway, Darnford Park and Beacon Park.

The land off Eastern Avenue was chosen as the 3.47 hectare park is close to the current site at Friary Grange and would have space for an outdoor sports pitch.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

“Providing a modern leisure centre for the people of Lichfield and beyond is a priority for the council, and this is an important step in the process. “A significant amount of work has gone into making sure we explore every possibility and, having looked carefully at a number of sites we own across Lichfield, we think Stychbrook Park would make a great location for a brand new leisure centre. “It has many positives, not least because it has lots of space to deliver a new facility and we could retain plenty of green space and a sports pitch.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

In October last year, the council earmarked £5million to invest into providing a new leisure centre, following a decision to keep Friary Grange open for up to five years while a permanent solution was developed.

If the committee endorses the report on 23rd September and it is approved by cabinet in October, there will be more site surveys and feasibility studies to confirm Stychbrook Park as the planned location.