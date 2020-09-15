Proposals have been drawn up to build holiday lodges on part of a former golf club in Armitage.

The golf course in Armitage

Developers hope to put 10 properties on the fairway of the 10th hole at the Hawkesyard Estate.

The plans would also see other facilities linked to the course – which closed in 2017 – being repurposed.

“Part of the existing golf club car park with 17 spaces is proposed to be reused to provide parking for the proposal. “The buggy store will be made into an office reception area. “The area proposed for the stationing of the holiday lodges is set to the east of the former golf course clubhouse and was previously part of the course, comprising the 10th hole and fairway.” Planning statement

