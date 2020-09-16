Don’t miss out!
An extra £2million to tackle problems on local roads has been approved by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet.
The money will be spent tackling issues with road drains, gully emptying and additional roadside grass cutting.
Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:
“We’ve already allocated £5million in this year’s budget for maintenance and upkeep but we listen to feedback from residents and have decided to add an extra £2million to target some of the areas causing concern.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council